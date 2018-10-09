Video: A look back at key Holyrood decisons 2004-2018

On the anniversary of the Queen officially opening the Scottish parliament, we look back over 15 years of the country’s biggest decisions.

On October 9 2004, First Minister of Scotland Jack McConnell sat with the Queen at the royal opening of Holrood, the new Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Parliament building, Holyrood park, Edinburgh.

In the 14 years since, some of the most important decisions paving Scotland’s future are made in the building designed by late Spanish architect Enric Miralles.

From the Holyrood camber came the smoking ban, minimum pricing on alcohol and the 2050 climate change emissions targets.

Read more: On this day 2004 - Scottish Parliament building opened by Queen

Together, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon put forward the Scottish Independence Referendum Act 2013 and gave Scotland the right to vote on independence.

In the video above, we’ve highlighted one important step taken by the Scottish Parliament in each year it has sat at Holyrood - from the redrawing of Westminster constituencies in 2004 to the ‘Continuity Bill’ earlier this year - to mark its journey through the years.