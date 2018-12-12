Vandal calls Labour’s Dennis Skinner a ‘jobby’ at Glasgow station

Veteran Labour politician Dennis Skinner’s potty-mouthed behaviour has inspired a ‘foul’ comeback from a vandal at a Scottish train station.

The 86-year-old was forced to defend swearing at a member of the SNP in the Commons yesterday.

Mr Skinner was accused of calling the SNP’s Stewart McDonald a “piece of s**t” during an emergency debate on the Government’s delayed Brexit vote

READ MORE: Labour veteran Dennis Skinner accused of calling SNP MP ‘a piece of s**t’

The exchange prompted an unidentified vandal to use a bit of their own toilet humour to express their thoughts on Mr Skinner outside Partick train station in Glasgow.

The scrawl clearly visible today to passengers travelling past the station reads: “Dennis Skinner is a big jobby.”

Mr Skinner, who has represented Bolsover for 48 years, had earlier said he wanted to put the SNP “in their place” for heckling Labour’s leader.

“He [Mr McDonald] attacks Jeremy Corbyn every time he stands up and I’ve told him before he is part of the opposition and he should concentrate on attacking the real enemy,” the 86-year-old said.

Mr McDonald had used Twitter to post: “A new parliamentary habit seems to be forming, whereby any time an SNP MP sat behind Dennis Skinner verbalises any frustration about what Jeremy Corbyn says, he angrily turns round to tell us off.

“He has just turned round and called me a ‘piece of s**t’. He has become a thug.”