US ready to talk post-Brexit trade

The US administration has formally confirmed it intends to pursue a trade deal with the UK “as soon as it is ready” after leaving the EU.

Donald Trump’s trade representative Robert Lighthizer notified Congress of plans to open negotiations with the UK, as well as with the EU and Japan.

Talks with the EU and Japan will begin within 90 days. The US-UK negotiations will have to wait until Brexit on 19 March next year, a working group was launched in July 2017.

Mr Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has warned continued UK adherence to EU environmental, workplace and animal welfare standards could present “landmines” in the way of a deal.

A UK government spokesman said it would be “consulting the British public on their views on what a Free Trade Agreement should look like.”