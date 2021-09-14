Urgent statement on reasons for plan to restrict Holyrood protests

Protests such as that by Extinction Rebellion Scotland could be banned and people prosecuted.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone has accepted an urgent question from Green MSP Gillian Mackay about the move.

Ms Johnstone revealed last week that Holyrood’s corporate body had approved the decision and written to the Home Office seeking the protection, which is already in place for the House of Commons and Welsh parliament.

The independence camp protest refused to move, leading to the Parliament having to take court action.

The designation of a “protected site” would given Police Scotland the authority to remove protesters remaining on the parliamentary estate “without lawful authority”. There could be a £5,000 fine or a year in jail if they are convicted.

The plan was approved by the cross-party Scottish Parliament Corporate Body (SPCB), although the Scottish Greens’ representative Maggie Chapman voted against the move.

Her colleague Ms Mackay will now ask one of the SPCB MSPs to answer why “it applied for designated status for the Scottish Parliament under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005, and whether it will publish the background paper upon which this decision was based.”

In a letter to MSPs announcing the move, Alison Johnstone said the parliament was “operating in the context of an increasing level of disruptive activity, including protests on our roof requiring specialist policing and emergency services response, and unauthorised occupation of the Debating Chamber. Actions such as these have the potential to disrupt the Parliament’s ability to meet.”

Legislation has already been laid in the Commons under serious crime law to bring the change about but there was no public consultation, and the SPCB has so far refused to publish its background paper on security grounds.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, who has also written to the SPCB raising concerns, said the designated status only applies to sites in Scotland “related to nuclear materials” and could have a “chilling impact on our democracy.”

He wrote: “Since this decision was made public there has been considerable concern that this could have a significant impact on the right to protest at the heart of Scottish democracy.

"This is not helped by the failure to provide a clear rationale for this designation, or meaningful issuances about the limits of its use.

“While it is important that the police have the tools to keep the parliament and its staff safe, the new ability of law enforcement agencies to fine or imprison people who wish to protest raises significant questions about how this tool will be implemented and the role of the authorities charged with enforcing it.”

He added: “I believe that it is in the public interest for the parliament to explain the trigger and the rationale behind these decisions. The public should also be offered guidance on how to ensure they can maintain their ability to peacefully protest.”

At both the SNP and Alba Party conferences at the weekend motions were passed demanding the decision by the SPCB be reversed.

