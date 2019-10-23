Uproar as Boris Johnson says Scottish Parliament has 'no role' in approving Brexit legislation

Boris Johnson has rejected calls from the Scottish and Welsh governments not to proceed with Brexit legislation until devolved parliaments give their consent.

The Prime Minister was challenged by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford to respond to the demand made by Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford at a press conference this morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) flanked by Dominic Raab and Stephen Barclay

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson sparked an uproar on the SNP benches by replying: “The Scottish Parliament has no role in approving this deal.

“On the contrary, it is up to the members of this Parliament to approve the deal.”

Under the terms of the constitution, the Scottish Parliament votes on whether to grant legislative consent to bills that touch on devolved issues.

Mr Blackford echoed Ms Sturgeon’s call for an election if a three-month delay to Brexit is nailed down, telling the Prime Minister he had “torn asunder” the ‘respect agenda’ for devolution and adding: “Bring on a general election".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford in the House of Commons

Earlier, the Prime Minister accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of seeking to grant a second Scottish independence referendum alongside another vote on EU membership.