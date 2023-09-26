Unison calls on Humza Yousaf to go to the picket line after dismissing latest pay offer as 'not good enough'

Schools across Scotland are closing for three days as non-teaching staff go on strike

Unison strike outside Avenue End Primary School in Glasgow. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Unison has called on Humza Yousaf to meet its members on the picket lines, as three days of school strikes get underway.

For the next three days hundreds of schools in 24 different local authorities will be closed as non-teaching staff such as janitors, cleaners, cooks and admin staff go on strike over pay.

However Unison said it was continuing with the planned industrial action as the new pay offer is still not good enough.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mark Ferguson, Unison’s local government chair, said: “We don’t think it’s good enough.

“It’s not just about pay, but a lack of funding to local government for over a decade, and we want to make a stand.”

This comes after the First Minister urged Unison to call off the strikes.

Mr Yousaf said: “It is a very good offer, that is why a couple of unions of course have suspended strike action and will now consult members.

“There’s government involvement, government funding - it is a very good offer and I would urge Unison, who I understand continue to have concerns, to follow the other trade unions, suspend strike action and do a consultation with their members.”

In response Mr Ferguson said: “The First Minister has called on Unison to suspend strike action.

“If the First Minister wants to suspend it, our doors are open, he can contact us at any time - I’ll be picketing in Renfrewshire, he can come at any time.”

Mr Ferguson added it was “unclear” where the money for this new pay offer was coming from.

He said: “More money has been made available, but where is this money coming from?

“That’s what’s important, we don’t want to trade pay for cuts or cuts to jobs and services that will impact on communities.”

He said 80 per cent of their local government members are women, work part-time, or work term-time, meaning the new pay offer “means something very different to them”.

Mr Ferguson added: “This offer is below the rate of inflation and certainly doesn’t address the issues in recruitment and retention across local government.”

However Cosla, the council umbrella body, says they have been clear on where the money in this new pay offer has come from.

Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman and an SNP councillor in Dumfries and Galloway, said: “It is exceedingly disappointing to be in this position, and there will be an impact on our young people.

“There were two letters sent to the unions with clear, consistent messaging.

“A direct quote - we are able to provide reassurances that additional resources have been identified with no detriment to jobs or services.

“This was clearly given to Unison over the weekend - the money has come from reprofiling and reprioritising the existing funding and where there has been a predicted underspend.”