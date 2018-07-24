Unions rail against plan to merge BTP and Police Scotland

Have your say

The UK’s three largest railway unions have called on the Scottish Government to scrap controversial plans to integrate British Transport Police into Police Scotland.

Earlier this year it was announced the merger would be delayed amid concerns over the terms and conditions of officers transferring to Police Scotland.

Now the RMT, TSSA and Aslef have joined Labour in calling on transport minister Michael Matheson to re-think the proposals.

The TSSA’s Manuel Cortes said: “Our members have been campaigning against this wholly unnecessary merger from the off. Academics, the police watchdog, police officers, passengers and our members all agree that bringing together the BTP and Police Scotland is unnecessary, unwise and downright dangerous.

“Sadly it’s clear that so far, the SNP is putting nationalist dogma ahead of the safety and well-being of Scotland’s rail passengers.”

Scottish Labour’s Colin Smyth said the merger was “unwanted, unnecessary and uncosted”.

The Scottish Government has said the integration will allow railway officers to access wider support facilities and specialist resources.