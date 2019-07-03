Union 'dismay' over plans to axe jobs at Shetland oil terminal

A trade union has expressed "utter dismay and bemusement" after oil company EnQuest announced plans to cut its workforce at a Shetland site by around a fifth.

EnQuest, which owns the Sullom Voe terminal after taking it over from BP in December 2017, told Unite it will open a six-week consultation period on the reduction of 60 full-time employees and 20 contractor positions at the site.

The consultation is expected to begin on July 23, with the company also proposing a renegotiation of the existing terms and conditions of the workforce in order to be "commercially competitive" and have the changes in place by January.

The company is currently in talks with BP on continuing to export oil from the Clair Field west of Shetland and to stop oil potentially by-passing the terminal.

John Clark, of Unite, said: "There has been utter dismay and bemusement following the announcement by EnQuest to reduce the workforce.

"The sheer scale of the possible redundancies, which includes 60 full-time employees and 20 contractors, has taken everyone by surprise.

"To add insult to injury, EnQuest are also proposing to weaken the existing terms and conditions of the workforce.

"Unite will not stand idly by and allow jobs to be sacrificed to facilitate a competitive edge for other projects. We will explore every option, including balloting our members for industrial action."

Craig Lennox, general manager of the Sullom Voe terminal, told BBC Radio Shetland: "We are going to enter into a period of consultation later this month looking at manning levels and looking at some terms and conditions.

"This has followed a quite detailed review over the last six or seven months.

"We are looking to reduce the amount of budgeted positions for around about 80 individuals. That will be 60 staff and 20 contractors.

"We need to be a commercially competitive organisation. Yes, there will be some pain, we're trying to make that as small as possible. It's a long-term strategy."

Scottish Labour's energy spokesman Lewis Macdonald said: "This is yet another example of big business pocketing profits from natural resources whilst local people lose out.

"Oil and gas produced in the waters off Shetland has been processed at Sullom Voe for years and has supported hundreds of jobs in the process.

"Any further proposals to bypass the terminal by oil majors are already costing jobs in the local community and British-based operators like BP must recognise their social and economic responsibilities.

"Companies which make money from natural resources west of Shetland have a responsibility to ensure that the people of Shetland share in their success and securing jobs at Sullom Voe is the least they can do."

Scottish Liberal Democrat Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said: "While this news is not altogether unexpected, it is still disappointing.

"The unions and the company must now work together in the best interests of the workers, their families and the community more widely. This process must be handled as sensitively as possible.

"As ever, my door is always open to anyone who has concerns and they should have no hesitations in getting in touch with my office in Lerwick."