The move was announced in a statement which referred to “personal sanctions against the leadership of the UK”.

Those also covered by the ban include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Chancellor Rushi Sunak and former prime minister Theresa May.

However, the statement warned that the list would be expanded “in the near future” to include “British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to whipping up anti-Russian hysteria, pushing the “collective West” to use the language of threats in dialogue with Moscow, and shamelessly inciting the Kiev neo-Nazi regime.”

Nicola Sturgeon demonstrating her support for Ukraine by wearing a face covering with the country's colours. Picture: Robert Perry-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The foreign ministry said: “In connection with the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures in the Russian ‘stop list’.

“This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy.

“In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato.

"The instigation of London is also unacceptable, which is strongly pushing not only its Western allies, but also other countries to introduce large-scale anti-Russian sanctions, which, however, are senseless and counterproductive.

“The Russophobic course of the British authorities, whose main task is to stir up a negative attitude towards our country, curtail bilateral ties in almost all areas, is detrimental to the well-being and interests of the inhabitants of Britain itself.

"Any sanctions attacks will inevitably hit their initiators and receive a decisive rebuff.”

The full list of those banned from entering the Russian Federation:

Boris Johnson

Dominic Raab

Liz Truss

Ben Wallace

Grant Shapps

Priti Patel

Rishi Sunak

Kwasi Kwarteng, Business Secretary

Nadine Dorries, Culture Secretary

James Heappey, defence minister

Nicola Sturgeon

Suella Braverman, Attorney General for England and Wales;

Theresa May.

