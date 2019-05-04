UK Government ‘polling Scots on indyref2 support’

The UK government has been polling Scots about their views on the “state of the Union”, it has emerged.

Nationalists say it shows Westminster is “rattled” after Nicola Sturgeon last week unveiled plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, expected to be next year.

Pollster Ipsos-Mori was commissioned by the Cabinet Office to find out voters’ views on the UK as a result, according to the National.

A Cabinet Office spokesman added: “The UK government regularly contracts research, carried out in different parts of the UK, to understand public perceptions towards government policy.”

But Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard (inset)claimed that this showed that “Downing Street are clearly rattled”. He also added that it was “entirely unacceptable” for public money to be used for such political purposes.

A YouGov poll last week put support for Scottish independence at its highest point in four years.