Covid Scotland: UK Government minister cannot answer whether free testing will be scrapped

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Show on Monday, Mr Stewart said: “What we’ve said is that next week, if the figures and Covid continue the way they are, we’ll be setting out a comprehensive plan on what living with Covid in a normal sense looks like, but I am not sighted on what might be in that.”

Mr Stewart said there continue to be “regular meetings several times a week” between the UK Government and the devolved administrations on the Covid response.

He stressed the position less than 24 hours after Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf pleaded with the UK Government not to “pull the rug from underneath us” around Covid-19 measures, in particular free universal testing for the virus.

Free Covid testing has been an important part of the fight against the virus. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

It has been mooted that Mr Johnson is considering limiting free Covid tests to high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools.

The Prime Minister also told the House of Commons on Wednesday last week that he plans to end all remaining restrictions at the end of February, including self-isolation requirements.

Mr Yousaf said in response to the move: "Now our public health advice would be that it’s too early to do that at the end of February. We’ve got thousands cases of Omicron at the moment. Do we really think it would be wise for somebody who is positive with Covid and is a social care worker to go work in a care home?