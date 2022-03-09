UK Government considering giving anti-air missiles to Ukraine, Defence Secretary announces

Ben Wallace told MPs on Wednesday Britain would send more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, labelling it the country's "darkest hour".

Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Wallace also claimed Moscow had only been successful in one of its main military objectives since the invasion began 14 days ago.

He said: “In response to a Ukrainian request, the Government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles.

Ben Wallace revealed the Government could send anti-air missiles to Ukraine

“We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.

“We shall also be increasing the supplies of rations, medical equipment and other non-lethal military aid.”

MPs heard the UK had already provided 3,615 NLAWs (anti-tank missiles), with more support to come including anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Mr Wallace stressed the Government was “bound by the decision to supply defensive systems” and not escalate the war.

The senior minister pledged to keep working with Nato, and praised Tuesday’s speech from the Ukrainian president.

He said: “Few of us would not have been moved by President Zelensky’s speech yesterday. His people are fighting for their very survival. His country is united against the aggression, and it is indeed his country’s darkest hour.

“President Putin should be and can be in no doubt that the international community is united against his actions. It remains strong and will not back down. As well as providing direct military support to Ukraine we continue to bolster our contribution towards Nato’s collective security.”

He said the UK is “doing its bit in providing military support and reassurance to its allies”, and is supplying “significant air power to Nato, including increase in air patrols” under Nato air policing, and he also outlined the deployment of UK naval ships.

Mr Wallace added: “We have put more than 1,000 British troops on readiness to support humanitarian responses in the bordering countries.

“It’s important at this time that in order to maximise our reassurance and resilience… we co-ordinate through Nato.”

Shadow defence secretary John Healey told the House of Commons the Government has Labour’s “full support” for reinforcing Nato nations on the eastern border with Russia.

Mr Healey said President Vladimir Putin has “miscalculated on the international resolve to isolate Russia” and “on the strength of the Western and Nato unity”.

He went on: “Our Labour commitment to Nato is unshakable and the Government again has our full support for reinforcing Nato nations on the alliance’s eastern border with Russia.

“The Labour leader and I fly out tonight to Tallinn to reassure Estonia of the united UK determination to defend their security and to thank our British forces deployed there from the Royal Tank Regiment and the Royal Welsh Battlegroup.