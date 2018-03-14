UK expels 23 Russian diplomats and cuts off high-level ties

The UK has expelled 23 Russian diplomats and suspended high-level ties with Moscow after Theresa May said Vladimir Putin’s government was “culpable” for a nerve agent attack on British soil.

Russian diplomats identified as undeclared intelligence agents have a week to leave the UK, and no Royals or senior officials will be sent to the football World Cup in Russia this summer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Russian government ignored a UK ultimatum to explain its involvement in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia by midnight on Tuesday.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mrs May said: “It was right to offer Russia the opportunity to provide an explanation.

“But their response has demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events.

“They have provided no credible explanation that could suggest they lost control of their nerve agent.

“No explanation as to how this agent came to be used in the United Kingdom; no explanation as to why Russia has an undeclared chemical weapons programme in contravention of international law.

“Instead they have treated the use of a military grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance.”

The Prime Minister added: “There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter - and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

“This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.”

In addition to the expulsions and the suspension of high-level bilateral ties, which will result in the cancellation of a planned visit by the Russian Foreign Minister, Mrs May said new legislative measures will extend powers to stop foreign officials at the border, which currently only apply to terror suspects.

Mrs May said the government would also implement the so-called Magnitsky Amendment through existing legislation, which campaigners have called for in order to crack down on the flow of money and assets linked to senior Russian government officials accused of human rights abuses.

Setting out her efforts to build international support for the UK’s stance against Russia, Mrs May told MPs: “In the last twenty-four hours I have spoken to President Trump, Chancellor Merkel and President Macron.

“We have agreed to co-operate closely in responding to this barbaric act and to co-ordinate our efforts to stand up for the rules based international order which Russia seeks to undermine.

“I will also speak to other allies and partners in the coming days.

“And I welcome the strong expressions of support from NATO and from partners across the European Union and beyond.

“Later today in New York, the UN Security Council will hold open consultations where we will be pushing for a robust international response.

“We have also notified the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about Russia’s use of this nerve agent. And we are working with the police to enable the OPCW to independently verify our analysis.”

There was anger at the response from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who suggested the UK should have considered a Russian demand to be given access to a sample of nerve agent used in Salisbury, and criticised cuts to the diplomatic service.

Conservative MPs shouted “shame” throughout Mr Corbyn’s statement, and gestured at the Labour leader after the SNP’s Ian Blackford gave the Prime Minister his full support.