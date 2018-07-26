UK doctors set to be legally able to prescribe cannabis

Doctors will be able to legally prescribe medicinal cannabis to patients in the UK, the Home Office has said.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has decided to reschedule the products, relaxing the rules about the circumstances in which they can be given to patients, after considering expert advice from a specially commissioned review.

It follows several high profile cases, including that of young epilepsy sufferers Alfie Dingley, Billy Caldwell, and Edinburgh boy Murray Gray, whose parents have either used or sought to use cannabis-based medicines to treat them.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Recent cases involving sick children made it clear to me that our position on cannabis-related medicinal products was not satisfactory.

READ MORE: Mum pledges to use cannabis oil to treat ill son



"That is why we launched a review and set up an expert panel to advise on licence applications in exceptional circumstances.

"Following advice from two sets of independent advisers, I have taken the decision to reschedule cannabis-derived medicinal products - meaning they will be available on prescription.

"This will help patients with an exceptional clinical need, but is in no way a first step to the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use."

An initial review by Dame Sally Davies, chief medical adviser, concluded that there is evidence medicinal cannabis has therapeutic benefits.

The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), which carried out the second part of the review, last week said doctors should be able to prescribe medicinal cannabis provided products meet safety standards.

It recommended cannabis-derived medicinal products should be placed in Schedule 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001.

Cannabis has previously been classed as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning it is thought to have no therapeutic value but can be used for the purposes of research with a Home Office licence.

SNP MP Ronnie Cowan, who is vice-chair of the All-party parliamentary group on medical cannabis, welcomed the decision.

“As I’ve previously said, it’s time we reappraised our attitude to cannabis and moved forward utilising a fact based strategy that does not harm society but benefits it.

“The Home Office have said they will develop additional frameworks and clinical guidelines to ensure that cannabis-derived medicinal products can be prescribed safely to patients.

“This must happen at pace to ensure those who require medical cannabis can access it in a timely manner.”

READ MORE: Should the UK legalise cannabis for medical and recreational use?



The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) will now develop a definition of what constitutes a cannabis-derived medicinal product, the Home Office said.

Only products meeting this definition will be rescheduled and other forms of cannabis will remain under current laws.

Legal prescribing of rescheduled products will begin by the autumn.

Before the changes are brought in, clinicians can still apply to the independent expert panel on behalf of patients who want access to medicinal cannabis products.

The Home Secretary said licence fees for applications made to the panel will be waived, and those already granted will not be charged.