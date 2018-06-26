UK car industry in jobs warning over Brexit

Hundreds of thousands of jobs in the automotive industry will be put at risk if the UK doesn't stay in the EU customs union “as a minimum”, the sector has warned amid an "ominous" collapse in investment.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade association the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said uncertainty over Brexit negotiations is "holding us back" as new figures show investment has been slashed by nearly half so far this year.

Mr Hawes said job losses and investment cuts are "the price we pay for slow decision making", adding: "We don't seem to be any closer to the certainty and stability the whole of British industry needs."

Around 860,000 people work for car manufacturers and in the automotive supply chain in the UK. The industry saw £347 million of investment earmarked for new models and facilities in the first half of this year, down from £647 million in the same period in 2017, a decline that Mr Hawes called "ominous". The figure was £2.5bn in 2015.

It follows concerns raised by car giant BMW, which employs around 8,000 people in the UK, over the future of the motoring industry post-Brexit. Senior director Stephan Freismuth said delays in importing components would put the operation under serious threat, potentially forcing UK closures.

He told the Financial Times: "We always said we can do our best and prepare everything but if, at the end of the day, the supply chain will have to stop at the border, then we cannot produce our products in the UK."

Plane manufacturer Airbus, which employs 14,000 people in the UK, also warned last week that it would "reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country" if Britain was forced to leave the single market and customs union in March 2019 without any transition agreement in place.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who led the Leave campaign in the EU referendum, is reported to have responded "f*** business" when the concerns were put to him at an event at the weekend.

Answering questions in the Commons on Tuesday, Mr Johnson did not deny he made the comment, telling MPs: "From time to time I have expressed skepticism about those who profess to up for business."

Appearing at a business summit, Theresa May tried to repair the damage, telling an audience of British executives that “a Conservative government will always listen to your voice and back you every step of the way”.

But the SNP's Europe spokesman at Westminster, Peter Grant MP said: “In less than a week we have heard a succession of grave Brexit warnings raised by Airbus, BMW, and today, the UK’s car manufacturers and dealers body, over the detrimental impact the UK government's hard Brexit plans will have on jobs and their future in the country.

"The UK government’s response so far has been to tell all these business leaders to sit down and shut up.

“The UK government cannot continue being blind to the overwhelming evidence and mounting concern from the business sector over its dangerous and deluded plans to leave the customs union and single market, which is around eight times bigger than the UK market alone."

Ahead of an SMMT event on Tuesday, Mr Hawes said: "There is growing frustration in global boardrooms at the slow pace of negotiations.

"The current position, with conflicting messages and red lines, goes directly against the interests of the UK automotive sector which has thrived on single market and customs union membership.

"There is no credible plan B for frictionless customs arrangements, nor is it realistic to expect that new trade deals can be agreed with the rest of the world that will replicate the immense value of trade with the EU."

Jim Holder, editorial director of What Car? magazine, told the Press Association that there is "definitely a change in tone" from manufacturers on Brexit.

"The industry is getting to a point where it needs answers and it's gone from politely waiting for an answer to now pushing to get one because it is into the critical planning phase," he said.

Meanwhile, cheers rang out in the House of Commons after key Brexit legislation received formal approval from the Queen.

A group of Conservative MPs voiced their delight after Speaker John Bercow announced that royal assent had been granted to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act. The legislation, which enables EU law to be transferred into UK law, has now completed its parliamentary journey.