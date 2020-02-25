UK and Scottish governments 'must work together' to tackle Scotland’s drug deaths crisis

The UK and Scottish governments must work together if the spiralling number of drug deaths north of the Border is to be reversed, campaigners have said ahead of two major conferences on the crisis.

In a stark example of the strained relations that currently exist between Holyrood and Westminster, each administration has organised its own summit entirely separate from the other.

The Rev. Brian Casey of Springburn Parish Church in Glasgow has spoken previously about the the number of his parishioners killed by drugs. Picture: John Devlin

The first, which has been co-organised by the Scottish Government and Glasgow council, will take place at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) on Wednesday. The second, arranged the Home Office, takes place in the same city the following day.

The summits were arranged after the most recent official figures that 1,200 people in Scotland suffered a drug-related death in 2018, the highest number ever recorded and the worst rate per head of population in Europe.

The shocking figure, described as “a national crisis” by opposition MSPs, prompted the Scottish Government to make furthers call for the Home Office to allow a drug consumption room (DCR) to be piloted in Glasgow, where long-term addicts could be monitored by health officials.

But that position is strongly opposed by the Scottish Conservatives as well as the UK Government, which controls drug laws across the UK.

The impasse has led to criticism from campaigners that the two tiers of government are failing to work together.

The Rev. Brian Casey, whose Church of Scotland parish in Springburn is among the most deprived in the country, has previously backed the DCR policy.

He made headlines last year after he revealed that a third of funerals he oversaw in Springburn were caused by drugs overdoses.

Mr Casey, who is addressing the UK Drugs Summit on Thursday, said: “It breaks my heart that there is hardly a day goes by when I don’t see death or pain and brokenness associated with drugs.

“As a former police officer I was on the frontline of the war on drugs and I am still fighting but now realise that the addicts are the real victims.”

Mr Casey said one of the first drug related funerals he conducted was for a two year old girl. “She swallowed a fake Valium left lying around by a mother so caught up in addiction that she didn’t notice or didn’t care,” he added.

"When I close my eyes I still see that wee girl’s pink coffin being carried into the church and her 11 year old sister give a eulogy for a beautiful little soul taken far too soon.

“I am reminded of a 16 year old girl with her life ahead of her who took one Ecstasy tablet in a moment of weakness and she died almost instantly."

Mr Casey said the stories of personal tragedy inspire and motivate him to try and help make a positive difference. “I hope members of Scotland’s two governments set aside their differences and commit to working together for the common good,” he added.

“I hope they agree that enough is enough and pledge to be bold and innovative and make real, meaningful change for people who want a hand up to help themselves. The status quo is no longer an option.”

Jardine Simpson, of the Scottish Recovery Consortium, told the Guardian: “There’s been a lot of talk about the timing of the conferences, but the real story here is still drug deaths and the desperate need to reinvent the narrative around addiction and recovery.

Addiction is an isolating experience in itself, but when society rejects you it is doubly stigmatising.”

Simpson will speak at Wednesday’s summit. She added: “Of course people should be offered medically assisted treatment [usually methadone], but most people who come forward for help ultimately want to be substance-free. They need psycho-social support too, but our services don’t currently deliver both.”