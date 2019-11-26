Two hustings set for three days before election

The four candidates in the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency will take part in two hustings events in one day on Monday, December 9 ... three days before the election on Thursday, December 12.

First, at 10.30am, the candidates – John Lamont (Conservative), Calum Kerr (SNP), Jenny Marr (Lib Dem) and Ian Davidson (Labour) – will be grilled at the Heart of Hawick in a hustings organised by BBC Radio Scotland.

If you would like to be in the audience for this session, visit www.bbc.co.uk/send/u32440291?ptrt=https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p07tncf7

There, you will find an application form. Alternatively, email TVDebates@bbc.co.uk or call 0141 422 6175.

Should you be selected, the BBC will contact you a few days prior to the debate to confirm your availability and request two questions that you would most like to ask your local constituents on the panel.

Due to the high volume of requests received, the BBC apologises that it may not be able to contact everyone.

Everyone applying to be part of the studio audience is required to complete an application form. The information is completely confidential and only used for the purpose of balance.

Later that evening, another hustings will take place at Victoria Halls in Selkirk, with doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The town’s community council, which is due to meet that evening, has been cancelled, and its chairman Alastair Pattullo will chair the debate.

Elections: see page 29