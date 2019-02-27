Twenty-two year Scots gap in "healthy life expectancy" between rich and poor

The difference between the richest and the poorest Scots for healthy life expectancy is more than twenty years, official figures have revealed.

Healthy life expectancy at birth was 62.3 years for men and 62.6 years for women in 2015-2017, figures from the National Records of Scotland reveal. This is an estimate of how many years a person could expect to live in ‘good health’.

People in Scotland can expect to spend a higher proportion of their lives in good health than in any other UK country, although they would be expected to live shorter lives.

Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “Everyone should have the same opportunity to live a healthy life but in our unequal Scotland the richest Scots can expect to be in good health for 20 years longer than the poorest.

"It cannot be right in modern Scotland that people in our poorest communities are disadvantaged to this extent."

“The Scottish Government has failed to tackle these intolerable health inequalities after over a decade in power. A Scottish Labour government will invest in our people, communities and public services to build a Scotland that works for the many, not just the wealthy few.”

According to the figures, between the 10% most deprived and 10% least deprived areas of Scotland, there was a difference in healthy life expectancy of 22.5 years for males and 23.0 years for females.

Healthy life expectancy was highest for males in East Dunbartonshire (68.9 years) and for females in Orkney Islands (75.0 years.)