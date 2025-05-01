Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberal Democrat turncoat MSP Jamie Greene has written to thousands of former Conservative voters - calling on those left “politically homeless and scunnered” to abandon Russell Findlay for his new party.

Mr Greene quit the Scottish Tories last month before being unveiled by Ed Davey at the Scottish Lib Dems conference in Inverness as having switched to the party.

Jamie Greene (left) with Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In his scathing resignation letter to Mr Findlay, Mr Greene accused the Scottish Tories of pursuing a “Reform-lite agenda that appeals to the worst of our society”.

Now, in a letter being sent to voters previously having voted Conservative, seen by The Scotsman, Mr Greene has called on those concerned about Mr Findlay shifting towards a “Trumpesque” agenda to turn to what he claims is the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ “positive and inclusive” vision instead.

His comments come as the Liberal Democrats are expected to take scores of seats from the Conservatives at local elections south of the Border.

The letter states that when he stood for the Tories under Ruth Davidson in 2016, the party was “decent, welcoming, aspirational and could be trusted with the economy”, but he adds that he is “sad to say that's all gone”.

Mr Greene added: “The party in which I once found a home has been reduced to Reform-lite. Its agenda is Trumpesque in style and substance. It talks about what it stands against, but has little to say about what it stands for.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | PA

“Most importantly, the broad church it was once shifted further and further to the right, alienating many of its members, voters and in my case its elected representatives.”

Mr Greene has warned that he simply “couldn't go on”, insisting that the Lib Dems are “upbeat and positive”.

He added: “They believe in decency and respect in public life. Getting things done for our local communities is their bread and butter. That’s what politics is all about, after all. Getting stuff done.”

In an appeal to Tory voters who will be put off by any shift to the right, Mr Greene said: “If you feel like I did, politically homeless and scunnered with the Scottish Conservatives, do something about it. Come and join me in the Scottish Liberal Democrats and you will be made to feel most welcome I assure you.

“The language of far-right division doesn’t make peoples’ lives better. It won’t make Scotland and its communities any better. A positive and inclusive platform does.”

Mr Greene’s intervention comes amid speculation another Tory MSP could join the LibDems.

The Scottish Sun reported that Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton was spotted sharing Indian food and beers with Tory backbencher Maurice Golden, amid rumours he could follow Mr Greene.

The meeting came after The Scotsman revealed Mr Golden laid into Mr Findlay’s opposition to net zero, accusing his party leader of “dismantling the Ruth Davidson era in a cheap way to mimic Reform”.

Mr Golden has denied he is poised to join the Lib Dems.

A Scottish Conservatives spokesperson said: “The man who enthusiastically campaigned and voted for Nicola Sturgeon's gender reforms can send as many letters as he wants. We'll post them for him.

“Not a single pro-UK voter will be persuaded by someone who thinks the SNP are right on so many critical issues