Transgender event seeks to ‘change tone’ of debate

A major conference on the lives of transgender people around the world will be held at Edinburgh University this week in an attempt to raise awareness of the inequalities experienced – and change the “tone” of how transpeople’s lives are discussed.

The two-day conference will involve academics from Argentina, Switzerland, India, the US and Mexico discussing how transgender people are also affected by race, class and disability.

The event comes as the row over women’s rights and transgender rights escalates. A protest was held outside the Scottish Parliament last week when Canadian feminist Meghan Murphy called for women’s single-sex spaces to be protected.

Organiser of the conference, transwoman Gina Maya Roberts – a PhD student in global transgender narratives in literature at the university – said she hoped the event would raise awareness of transgender people’s lives.

She said: “Being trans has no privilege attached to it, but even so I’m aware of my own privileges as a white, middle-class transwoman and I was aware that the experience of other transgender people, especially those of people of colour, was vastly different to my own.

“So the conference is an attempt to change the narrative.﻿ There will be transgender people speaking about their personal experience rather than it just being a debate by academics. It’s possibly the biggest such conference to be held in the UK and so I hope it can also change the tone of how transgender people and our lives are discussed by other people.

“There has been a change of tone around transgender rights and I had people from the Scottish Trans Alliance tell me the past year has been particularly horrible in that respect.

“The focus of the conference isn’t on the toxicity of the debate that’s happening, but on the diversity of trans issues.”

The existing row around trans rights stems from proposals to change the Gender Recognition Act, which would allow transgender people to self-identity as whichever gender they choose rather than requiring a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Women’s rights campaigners believe allowing male-bodied people to self-identify would conflict with the Equality Act, which allows some services and places, such as domestic abuse shelters, to be single-sex. Roberts said she agreed with self-identification because “I think it will be used by people living as trans already”.

She said she believed transwomen and women should be “natural allies”.

“Women have a historical relationship with patriarchy and female spaces have been created for safety… [transwomen] are natural allies of women. They are not looking to delete female identity. They want to belong to it.”