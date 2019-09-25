Touts face £5000 fines for reselling Euro 2020 tickets

Ticket touts could be fined up to £5000 if they attempt to resell Euro 2020 briefs under a new law being considered by MSPs.

The UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill would make it a crime to tout tickets for profit, either in person, via secondary resale sites or privately.

Glasgow is one of twelve host cities for EURO 2020, with an estimated 200,000 people expected to visit the city during the tournament. Four matches will be held at Hampden Park next June.

Europe Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Glasgow has become one of the world’s top cities for major sporting events, and EURO 2020 will build on the success of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the European Championships last year.

“As well as bringing thousands of people into the city and increasing trade for shops, restaurants and hotels, these tournaments help showcase Scotland as an outward-looking, welcoming nation.

“The Scottish Government is determined to support fair access to tickets so that as many fans as possible can enjoy the matches, which is why we’re making touting a criminal offence. This will help ensure that EURO 2020 tickets are not sold at vastly inflated prices.”

The Scottish Government believes that hosting the Euros will provide a "significant boost" to the Scottish economy, as the 2014 Commonwealth Games was estimated to have brought in £740m in gross terms while the 2007 UEFA Cup Final at Hampden resulted in estimated gross expenditure of more than £16.3m.

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow has a fantastic reputation for hosting spectacular major sporting events, and for exceeding expectations whilst also setting new high standards for championships and competitions across the globe.

“We achieved our title as one of the top five sporting cities in the world by consistently punching above our weight in the sporting world – and that has included prioritising spectators to our events, ensuring fans and visitors to the city have an enjoyable experience.

“The UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill will allow us to make sure as many people as possible can get to the four EURO 2020 matches at Hampden, and without overpaying touts attempting to gain from reselling tickets.”

The new Bill also contains provisions for three event zones in Glasgow, including in George Square and the Merchant City, as the city will provide a programme of activity in the city centre to celebrate Euro 2020 coming to Glasgow.