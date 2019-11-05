Tory who branded Nicola Sturgeon a 'drooling hag' and millionaire Weir family 'fat f******' will stand for election

Have your say

A Scottish Tory who once branded Nicola Sturgeon a 'drooling hag' will stand to be an MP in Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

Kathleen Leslie has previously apologised for outbursts, including calling millionaire Weir family "uneducated fat f******."

Kathleen Leslie has previously apologised for outbursts, including calling millionaire Weir family "uneducated fat f******."

The Daily Record reports that Kathleen Leslie was removed from the teaching register after her comments.

READ MORE - Tourist survived two days at sea by eating sweets after dinghy swept away from holiday island

An SNP spokesperson told the paper: "It is beyond belief that the Tories think someone struck off the teachers register is suitable to stand for MP.



"We know the Tories have questionable taste in candidates, but they are scraping the bottom of the barrel."

The paper reports that Leslie, who is a councillor in Fife, previously wrote of Sturgeon: "Wee Jimmie Krankie is a drooling hag. She's a walking horror show. That wee fish wife was there!? at taxpayers' expense no doubt."

READ MORE - Queensferry Crossing drivers warned of possible 'chaos' if car windscreens are hit by falling ice

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "Kathleen has apologised for the comments she made. She has a great record as a local councillor in Fife and has the party's full support."