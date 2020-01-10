Tory MSPs back Carlaw to be new Scots party leader

Tory leadership frontrunner Jackson Carlaw has secured the backing of the bulk of the party’s MSPs at Holyrood.

A total of 23 of 31 MSPs have given their support to the Eastwood MSP to succeed former leader Ruth Davidson. The only other candidate in the race is the South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne.

Constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins, Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser, Glasgow MSP Annie Wells and chief whip Maurice Golden are among those backing Mr Carlaw. Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell is also backing him.

“I am delighted and humbled that so many of my parliamentary colleagues have decided to put their support behind me in this leadership contest,” Mr Carlaw said.

“As a team, we have been the Strong Opposition to the SNP that we promised but we now need to put the ideas and candidates forward which can become the government of Scotland.

“If elected leader, my colleagues can rely on me to lead our sustained holding of the SNP’s feet to the fire and to develop new and innovative policies based around the wants and needs of all those being let down by the SNP.”

Mr Carlaw and Mrs Ballantyne are unable to provide nominations while Ms Davidson has chosen to abstain from nominating.

The Eastwood MSP will formally launch his campaign in the coming days where he will outline his vision for the future of the party and how, under his leadership, Scottish Conservatives will continue to hold the failing SNP government to account.