Tory MP Ross Thomson may face second probe over conduct

Tory MP Ross Thomson has been reported to Westminster standards watchdog over claims of "sexual touching" it has been emerged.

The member for Aberdeen South’s case will be considered by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over allegations concerning his behaviour in the Commons' Strangers Bar last week.

Thomson, 31, has already referred himself to the Conservatives' own disciplinary panel about the incident last Tuesday which saw police called to the scene.

He insisted that the claims are "completely false" in a statement issued on social media last week, adding that no complaint has been made about his behaviour.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, will now consider whether the allegations required investigation. She could decide to consider them herself or pass it on to MPs, depending on how serious they are.

Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw said Mr Carlaw's behaviour was "unacceptable" as he addressed journalists last week. Mr Carlaw added: "I know enough to say that the alleged behaviour is completely unacceptable and falls well below the standard I think any of us would expect of any elected representative. "We may have more to say at a later time."