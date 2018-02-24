Tory MP apologises to Jeremy Corbyn over "wholly untrue" spying tweet

A Conservative MP who tweeted that Jeremy Corbyn had “sold secrets to the Communists” has apologised and made a donation to charity.

Tory vice-chair Ben Bradley said he had made “a seriously defamatory statement” and accepted that the claim was “wholly untrue and false”.

He had been threatened with libel action by Mr Corbyn's lawyers.

“I have no hesitation in offering my unreserved and unconditional apology to Jeremy Corbyn for the distress I have caused him,” Mr Bradley added. He will pay Mr Corbyn’s legal costs.

Mr Corbyn has said he met a Czechoslovakian diplomat who was later expelled as a spy in the 1980s, but has categorically denied ever being an intelligence asset.

A spokeswoman for the Labour leader said: “We are pleased Ben Bradley has admitted what he said was entirely untrue and apologised, and that charities in Mansfield will benefit.

“Following the botched smear campaign against Jeremy, this case shows we are not going to let dangerous lies go unchallenged.”

