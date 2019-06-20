Tory leadership: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt go through to final round

Former foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor Jeremy Hunt will face-off in the final ballot of Conservative Party membership to determine who becomes the next leader of the party and Prime Minister.

Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson, the former Mayor of London, will now go to a postal vote of around 160,000 Conservative Party members after Environment Secretary Michael Gove was knocked out in the last round of MPs voting.

Mr Johnson received the backing of 162 MPs, just over half of the parliamentary party, while Mr Hunt was voted for by 77 colleagues.

Mr Gove, who was seen as betraying Mr Johnson in the leadership contest of 2016, received 75 votes and was knocked out.

There have been suggestions that supporters of Mr Johnson, who is the clear front-runner, have been advised to vote tactically to ensure that Mr Hunt rather than Mr Gove, who spearheaded the Leave campaign alongside the former Foreign Secretary, made the final two.

The final result is expected to be announced in the week beginning July 22.

John Lamont, the only Scottish Tory MP who backed Mr Hunt's candidacy, said Mr Johnson's status as favourite would have no bearing on the contest to come.

He said the former Foreign Secretary would face tough questions, particularly over his profile and popularity in Scotland.

"The scrutiny on both candidates from the media and from members will be much more intense," Mr Lamont said. "That will especially be the case in relation to their approach to Scotland and protecting the Union."

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who originally backed Home Secretary Sajid Javid, endorsed Mr Gove in the hours before the final ballot.

Mr Gove posted on twitter that he was "Naturally disappointed but so proud of the campaign we ran.

"Huge thanks to my brilliant campaign team," he wrote. "It’s been an honour to be able to set out a vision for the future of our great country."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said either candidate would boost the case for Scottish independence, as they have both ruled out a second referendum on Scotland's future, and are both willing to take the UK out of the EU without a deal with Brussels.

“The selection of Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt is yet another sign that the Tory party is intent on pushing Scotland and the UK towards the Brexit abyss, and increase the prospect of an impending economic disaster," Mr Blackford said.

“Rather than looking to find a way to end the Brexit impasse, both the Tory candidates are intent on pandering to the Brexit Party as they debate who can deliver the most damaging and destructive version of Brexit.

“And with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt lining up to tell the people of Scotland what they can and cannot do, the SNP is clear that Scotland’s future will be decided only by the people of Scotland."