Tory councillor under fire for 'disgraceful' deleted Tweet about Boris Johnson protester

A city councillor has been blasted for reportedly suggesting that unemployed people “do not and will never speak” for “Unionist Scots”.

Conservative Cllr Callum Laidlaw Tweeted the comment, attached to a picture of someone he described as a “well-known independence activist”, who was one of several protesters who booed Boris Johnson on his visit to Edinburgh on Monday.

The Tweet, later deleted by Cllr Laidlaw, said: “The people that were booing the Prime Minister were people like this man.

“People who perhaps unsurprisingly were not gainfully employed at 3pm on a Monday afternoon. People who do not and will never speak for the majority of hard-working, unionist Scots.”

The councillor was subjected to a barrage of criticism on Twitter and has accused people of misinterpreting his intent.

The Portobello/Craigmillar councillor said: “The Tweet was supposed to highlight how those shouting abuse at the visiting Prime Minister were not representative of most of the city who had better things to do with their time on Monday afternoon and that those outside Bute House were familiar faces who travel around Scotland to attend such events.

“The point I wanted to make was about how the abuse Mr Johnson received – so great police seemingly advised him to leave by the back door – was not indicative of the feelings of the city as a whole, who may or may not be fans of Mr Johnson but were going about their business. I would not imagine those outside Bute House speak for anyone but themselves.”

He added: “Naturally I have learnt that Twitter is no place for subtleties and this Tweet was misinterpreted by who either did not look at the picture or chose to ignore this. Like Mr Johnson I was then subject to a torrent of abuse including swearing, being called scum and being asked to be ‘sent homeward’.

“Naturally I deleted the Tweet. I will be sticking to pot-holes and bins in future. But I would make the point that what I was calling out was those that chose to make it their business to shout abuse at elected politicians and I would say the same if the First Minister was met at Downing Street by a group hurling insults.”

Portobello/Craigmillar SNP Cllr Kate Campbell, has hit out at her fellow ward councillor.

She said: “It looks like Callum was making a connection between whether or not you have a job and whether or not your political views are important and should be listened to by others. This is a very unfortunate connection to make and could be interpreted as Callum thinking that people who are unemployed are second class citizens.

“The ward he and I represent has fairly high levels of unemployment and he should recognise that there are lots of reasons people might not be able to work, many of them to do with facing barriers and disadvantage.

“Instead of judging the people of Edinburgh, Callum should focus his energy on stopping his own government from crashing us out of the EU with no deal which will undoubtedly cause higher levels of unemployment and increased poverty.”

Labour group leader and depute council leader, Cllr Cammy Day, labelled the Tweet “disgraceful”.

He added: “People have the right to protest against one of the most ring-wing Tory governments we have seen since Thatcher, and they can boo if they want to.

“In his ward of Portobello and Craigmillar, he is representing a whole number of people who are currently unemployed. He maybe wants to think about his constituents and consider apologising to them for subjecting people to online abuse.”