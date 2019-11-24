Tories claim Jeremy Corbyn has 'abandoned' Scotland and Scottish Labour

Jeremy Corbyn has “abandoned Scotland and undermined Scottish Labour” the Conservatives have claimed as Boris Johnson unveiled the party’s manifesto, promising to “get Brexit done” and defend the Union.

Tory chairman James Cleverly said an alliance with the SNP was Labour’s only hope of power, on the same day as the first Scottish opinion poll of the election campaign suggested the party was facing another near-wipeout north of the border.

Introducing the Prime Minister ahead of Sunday’s manifesto launch in the Tory-held West Midlands marginal of Telford, Mr Cleverly told party activists: “Because Jeremy Corbyn has abandoned Scotland and undermined Scottish Labour, his only chance of power is by cutting a deal with Nicola Sturgeon.

“And we know what price would be: another divisive referendum on ripping Scotland from the United Kingdom, destroying the most successful political union in world history.

“Another once in a generation decision retaken. We say no.”

Mr Johnson unveiled a party manifesto in a venue decked out with the message ‘My Guarantee’, pledging not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, and to deliver Brexit by 31 January.

The Prime Minister attacked Mr Corbyn after the Labour leader revealed he would take a “neutral” stance in a second EU referendum, neither endorsing a renegotiated Brexit deal secured by his own government, or backing Remain.

“The Lib Dems want to revoke Brexit, the Scots nationalists want to cancel Brexit and have another referendum on Scotland, as well,” Mr Johnson said.

“As for labour, they'll plainly give in to Nicola Sturgeon and waste the whole of next year in two more referendums one on Scotland, and one on the EU - except that Jeremy Corbyn won’t tell us whether he would even be willing to advise people to vote in favour of his own deal.

“He used to be indecisive. Now, he's not so sure.”

The manifesto promises £3.1bn of additional funding for Scotland through Barnett consequentials, with £2.1bn of that made up of new capital spending.

It confirms a pledge to end the post-Brexit transition phase, which will see the UK stay under EU trade rules, in December 2020 - a key demand of the fishing industry, which is seeking an escape from Brussels’ Common Fisheries Policy.

The manifesto also promises a review of alcohol duty, following complaints from the whisky industry that UK-produced spirits are unfairly penalised compared with imported wine; and an oil and gas sector deal that will support the North Sea offshore industry while easing the transition towards a green economy.

On a second independence referendum, the manifesto states: “Twelve years of SNP government have led to an obsessive focus on independence – all while Scotland’s public services and its economy have been neglected.

“So long as the SNP are in power, Scottish schools and hospitals will always take second place to the pursuit of another independence referendum.

“We are opposed to a second independence referendum and stand with the majority of people in Scotland, who do not want to return to division and uncertainty.

“Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP promised that the 2014 referendum would be a ‘once in a generation’ vote and the result was decisive. We believe that outcome should be respected.”