Tories: Civil service ‘risks being politicised’

The civil service in Scotland must take action to preserve its reputation for impartiality, the Scottish Tories have warned.

In a letter to Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, Donald Cameron MSP claimed there a “creeping laxness” was blurring the line between political and government messages.

It follows the revelation that the Education Secretary John Swinney and his special adviser had input on which details were released as part of a Freedom of Information request.

Mr Cameron wrote: “I do not doubt the commitment of individual civil servants to public service. But the cumulative impression of these instances is enough to doubt the culture and leadership of the civil service.”

He added: “The civil service must avoid even the impression of politicisation. It is hard to see how that impression can currently be maintained.”