Tories call for cross-party approach to tackling drugs death crisis

A cross-party summit is required to find a collective way forward on reducing the number of people killed by drugs in Scotland, the Conservatives have said.

It was revealed on Tuesday that drug-related deaths north of the Border reached 1,187 last year, the highest on record and a 27 per cent increase year-on-year. Scotland’s drug death rate is the highest in the developed world and three-times that of other parts of the UK.

Holyrood parties are divided on the best way forward, with the situation made more complex by key drug legislation being reserved to Westminster.

SNP ministers are keen to establish a pilot drug consumption room (DCR) in Glasgow, but the proposal has so far met opposition from the Home Office and the Tories.

Drugs experts have also questioned whether a single DCR could do anything to tackle the escalating number of deaths across the country.

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Conservatives’ health spokesman, said cross-party talks on the issue should include UK government ministers as well as those from Holyrood.

He said the party would bring its own drug strategy to the table, which it released in November. This calls for ministers to set a target to halve the number of drug deaths in Scotland over the next five years and increase the number of drug users accessing treatment to 60 per cent.

Mr Briggs said: “Over the last decade, the Scottish Conservatives have a track record of working across party divides to tackle Scotland’s drug crisis.

“It’s time we all rose to the challenge again, starting with a cross-party summit so we can begin a serious and detailed conversation about how to tackle this national emergency. With 1,187 of our fellow Scots losing their lives to addiction last year the need for cross-party and inter-governmental discussions to find solutions is critical.

He added: “Rather than give first time offenders a criminal record, we think they should be asked to attend local ‘commissions’ and receive treatment, in order to stop their descent into the hell of drug dependency.

“We also want an independent review of the methadone programme, and more government support for services that help addicts into rehabilitation and recover services.

“So-called safe consumption rooms aren’t the only answer here – what we need is a fresh approach that helps people to change and one which takes a holistic approach to addiction.”

But public health minister Joe FitzPatrick insisted that the SNP had already attempted to co-operate with the UK government with disappointing results.

“The UK government has refused to meaningfully engage with the Scottish Government on the issue of safe consumption – and has also been asked on number of occasions to engage with Glasgow MPs and council officials on the situation in the city, but has similarly failed to do so.

“The Scottish Government has already agreed that we will host such a summit, where UK government representatives, local authorities and the chair of our new drug deaths taskforce would be invited, ensuring the voices of those with experience of using drugs, and their families, are heard.”

He added: “It’s disappointing that no UK government ministers have agreed to go to the Scottish affairs committee’s hearings on drug deaths.”