Tories accuse Scotland's chief medical officer of breaking civil service code

The Scottish Conservatives said Professor Sir Gregor Smith is bound by the code to be “impartial” and “objective”.

The party accused him of breaking this by retweeting a “blatant political attack” from Health Secretary Humza Yousaf against the UK Government.

It said this was “inappropriate” for a civil servant.

Mr Yousaf was responding to news that all remaining Covid restrictions could be scrapped in England later this month, including the requirement to self-isolate.

He tweeted: “Let's call it what it is, this announcement is an attempt to distract and deflect scrutiny over PM's behaviour

“We haven't seen detail (doubt they have thought it through) and have asked for public health advice this decision was based on, unsurprisingly it hasn't been forthcoming.”

Boris Johnson is facing ongoing pressure over the Downing Street partygate scandal.

After retweeting Mr Yousaf, Sir Gregor later wrote that “anyone who says the pandemic is over after Omicron is sadly deluding themselves”.

Scottish Conservative public health spokeswoman Sue Webber said: “It is inappropriate for a civil servant to be promoting political messaging.

“The Civil Service Code emphasises the need for impartiality and objectivity. Those requirements appear to have been clearly broken in this instance.

“He has done good work throughout the pandemic but Professor Smith should be above these SNP political attacks.

“We need to hear a clear explanation from the Chief Medical Officer. I certainly do not understand how he could possibly think this is acceptable.”