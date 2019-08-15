Tories accuse Jeremy Corbyn of 'surrender' over a second independence referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has "surrendered" to the SNP over a second independence referendum, it was claimed today, after the Labour leader reignited the war of words within his party over the divisive issue.

The Labour Party leader today backed remarks made last week by his Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, who said a Labour government would not block a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Mr McDonnell's comments sparked an internal row, with Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard publicly re-stating the party's position not to have another independence vote, and the party's annual away day becoming a crisis summit on how to handle the deepening row.

However this morning, on the BBC, Mr Corbyn, repeated Mr McDonnell's stance - though he added he did not believe a referendum "was a good idea".

READ MORE: Scottish independence: Labour MP denies party ‘confusion’ on IndyRef2

Today Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw said that Mr Corbyn had left Scottish Labour "dangling in the breeze".

He added: “Simply put, Jeremy Corbyn has surrendered on a second independence referendum. Both he and John McDonnell are preparing to hand Nicola Sturgeon the referendum she wants in exchange for SNP support for a Labour government.

“Scottish Labour has been left dangling in the breeze – they are utterly irrelevant even to their own party. It’s clear who’s in charge of Scottish Labour and it’s not Richard Leonard.

“It’s a complete betrayal of thousands of Labour voters in Scotland who support the Union. It shows once and for all that Corbyn cannot be trusted to defend Scotland’s decision to remain in the UK.”

Scottish Labour has consistently campaigned against holding another vote, with Richard Leonard previously indicating that the party, should it be in government, would refuse to grant Holyrood the power to stage one.

But today, asked if he agreed with Mr McDonnell, Mr Corbyn told the BBC: "It's not up to Parliament to block it, but it's up to Parliament to make a point about whether it's a good idea or not. I do not think it's a good idea.

"My view is that I'm not in favour of Scottish independence; the referendum did take place and a decision was reached on that.

"What I'd much rather is a Labour government given the chance to ensure that Scotland also gets the investment it needs, also gets the social justice it needs, and also gets the job opportunities for young people which have been denied."

Mr Corbyn added: "I would advise that we don't have another referendum, I'm not in support of Scottish independence. What I am in support of is justice for Scotland, and that means investment in Scotland by a Labour government for the whole of the UK."

READ MORE: Kezia Dugdale: Labour's electoral maths means Jeremy Corbyn won't win a General Election

Mr McDonnell was criticised by Labour's MSP group at Holyrood following his comments at two Edinburgh Festival Fringe events last week. And after an eight hour meeting on Monday this week, Scottish Labour MSPs were believed to have been reassured by Mr Leonard that the party policy had not been changed.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has backed Mr Leonard's position on the issue, but yesterday, former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, said she "100 per cent" believed that Mr Corbyn would allow a second independence referendum in order to win the backing of SNP MPs in Westminster to form a government.

Responding to Mr Corbyn's comments, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie today said: “I feel sorry for Scottish Labour voters. They’ve been hung out to dry time and time again by a leader who gets it wrong on independence and wrong on Brexit.

“Anyone who believes in Scotland in the UK and the UK in Europe should lend their support to the Scottish Liberal Democrats. We are the true progressive force, standing up against those who want to put up new barriers.”