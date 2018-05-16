Top Scottish Tory resigns after lobbying for firm he holds stake in

A top Scottish Conservative has resigned amid accusations he lobbied for a business he owns shares in.

Ruth Davidson’s rural economy spokesman Peter Chapman stood down today after the Daily Record published details of a phone call where he urged local councillors to approve a planning application for a company without revealing his vested interest in the firm.

The North East Scotland MSP owns a £50,000 shareholding in Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) Group – a major cooperative involved in auctioning of livestock and agricultural machinery.

The group is currently developing a huge expansion of its operations at Thainstone, Inverurie, including a £4 million business park.

Mr Chapman informed party leader Ruth Davidson by letter of his intention to step down earlier today.

He spoke last week to several members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee about a planning application from the Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) Group.

The MSP said he had failed to declare his interests in the conversations with councillors, which took place prior to a meeting to discuss the application.

In his letter of resignation, Mr Chapman said: “It’s quite clear with hindsight that I should have made my financial interest in the phone calls clear and that it was a foolish oversight on my behalf not to do so.

“I failed to maintain the high standards of transparency that is expected of MSPs.

“As a result, I cannot in all conscience continue in post, hence my reason for offering my resignation.

“It was not my intention to hide this - indeed anyone can see the details of my investment on the Scottish Parliament register of interests.

“I can say hand on heart that my only thought was to support a local business and improve our local economy.

“I deeply regret this incident and I only hope people will see if for what it is: an honest mistake taken while trying to help my local constituents and the Aberdeenshire economy.”

In response, Ms Davidson said that it was “with regret” that she has accepted his resignation.

She added: “Your commitment to this brief over the last two years has been admirable, combining all your decades of experience in the agriculture industry with your history of service to Scotland’s farmers as a former NFUS vice president.

Scottish Labour’s Rural Affairs spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “This sudden announcement provides more questions than answers.

“Ruth Davidson’s band of Tory MSPs are well known for their long registers of interests – and she must be furious with him over this latest revelation.

“Rather than holding the SNP to account, the Tories seem more concerned with intervening in local issues to further their own interests.

“The public deserve to know how this situation came about, who knew about it and when – and whether any other Tory MSPs have been engaging in similar behaviour on other issues.

“People in the north-east and across Scotland deserve answers.”