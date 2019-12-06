Top award for Galashiels councillor Euan

One of the Borders’ newest batch of councillors was highly commended at the 2019 Councillor Awards at Edinburgh City Chambers for his achievements since his election in May 2017.

Euan Jardine was rewarded in the rural community champion category for involving himself fully with his constituents, and even volunteers with the Gala Waterways Group.

Mr Jardine told us: “I was humbled to be nominated for the award and for my work to be highly commended at the ceremony was an added bonus.

“I know a lot of councillors work hard throughout the country so to have their work brought into focus at the LGiU awards was really appreciated.

“I also don’t do the job for awards I do it because I love to help people and make a difference in their lives. I hope people know that they can get in touch with me at anytime and I will do my best to help solve any issue they may have.”

As a new councillor, he quickly resolved several long-standing community problems, and has since introduced initiatives such as free sport sessions for young people and securing the Galashiels Men’s Shed group a space to sell their items.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGiU Scotland – a policy information service dedicated to local government across Scotland – said: “I would like to extend my most sincere congratulations to Cllr Jardine and thank him for his commitment to local government. We look forward to hearing more about his continued accomplishments in the future.”