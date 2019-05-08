Tony Blair: Independence would be ‘foolish’ for Scotland

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has insisted that Scotland leaving the UK would be just as ‘foolish’ as the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Mr Blair used an interview with the Herald newspaper to speak out against Scottish independence and insist that the ‘last thing’ the country needs is more constitutional uncertainty.

He told the paper: “The reason that it’s foolish for Britain to leave Europe is for geopolitical reasons that also make it not sensible for Scotland to leave the UK.

“That doesn’t mean to say that people who want, particularly the Scottish Nationalists who want to leave the UK, are doing it for petty reasons - I don’t mean that at all.”

Mr Blair was Prime Minister between 1997 and 2007 and led the Labour party to an unprecedented three election wins, although his tenure was often controversial and he remains a divisive figure.

He has often spoken out about Scottish independence, but attempt to adopt a slightly more conciliatory tone, adding: “I will get into trouble with Nationalists when I say this, so let me choose my words more carefully than I sometimes do: a lot of the Nationalists are people who are inspired by genuine views for social justice, they are not small-minded Nationalists at all.

“Someone like Nicola Sturgeon is plainly not a small-minded person at all, on the contrary.”

Mr Blair was reflecting on Scottish politics as politicians mark twenty years since the creation of the current Scottish Parliament, which he said was one of the reasons his Government will, in time, be come to be thought of as radical in constitutional terms.

He also said he considers delivering devolution a major achievement.

