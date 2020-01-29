Tony Blair and Gordon Brown publicly endorse the direction Ian Murray wants for Labour

Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have endorsed the plans Ian Murray MP has for the future of the Labour party.

Taking to social media to comment on the the party's deputy leadership contest, Tony Blair said: “Strong argument by @IanMurrayMP that needs to be made – and heard – if Labour is going to once again become a party of government."

He was referring to the MP for Edinburgh South's comment that we can not "just continue with a different voice and a different face; we need to change direction too".

READ MORE: Ian Murray: Union Flag jacket photo the result of 'a few ciders' at Glastonbury

Elected in 2010, Murray held on to his seat for Labour after the retirement of the incumbent, when his party was going backwards and Edinburgh South was the number one Liberal Democrat target.

He was one of the earliest movers on the Labour benches pushing the party to back a second referendum on EU membership. And he’s survived two historic SNP landslides that have left him the sole Labour MP in Scotland.

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have supported Ian Murray. Pictures: PA/Getty Images/TSPL

Now Murray is taking on the anointed candidate of the left for the deputy leadership, trying to remind the UK Labour Party that Scotland exists.

Today, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown issued a statement to Scientists for Labour regarding the politician.

READ MORE: I’m no Blairite, says Labour deputy leadership hopeful Ian Murray

He said: “It is a privilege to be patron of Scientists for Labour. I know Ian Murray to have been committed to and directly involved in supporting investment in science in our country, not least because of his association with Edinburgh University and in particular its science campus at King’s Buildings.

“I think that as a candidate whom I support for the deputy leadership he can ensure that the next Labour manifesto will give the priority to science and innovation that scientists deserve and is the best way forward for our country.”

Commenting, Murray MP said: “I’m honoured to have my analysis, plan and direction for the party endorsed by two former Prime Ministers.

“I will never trash the record of the last Labour government.

“Tony Blair and Gordon Brown delivered transformational change in our country that lifted millions out of poverty, creating opportunities for people that have since been taken away by the Tories.

“The only way to get Labour back into power is to change our party once again.

“If members are happy with remaining in opposition and want more of the same, they shouldn’t vote for me – they should vote for a continuity candidate.

“I believe we can’t just continue with a different voice and a different face; we need to change direction too.”