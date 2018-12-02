Tommy Robinson did not attend Hearts v Rangers match

Have your say

FAR-RIGHT activist Tommy Robinson failed to carry out his threat to appear at Tynecastle Stadium yesterday after anti-fascist campaigners mounted a public campaign to keep him away from Hearts.

Robinson had posted on social media that he planned to attend the club’s game against Rangers and photographs of him wearing a Hearts top were widely circulated.

Labour MP and lifelong Hearts fan Ian Murray led a cross-party campaign urging police to prevent Robinson attending. Anti-fascist activists leafletted fans attending the game.

Robinson posted a video on Facebook yesterday from his home in England confirming he had not ventured north,