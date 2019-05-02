Timing row over ‘biggest ever’ march for Scottish independence

The organisers of what has been billed as the “biggest ever” public demonstration in support of Scottish independence have refused to change the event’s start time, despite prior requests from the emergency services.

All Under One Banner (AUOB) is advertising the march through Glasgow on Saturday as beginning at 1.30pm, ignoring pleas from officials to bring it forward to 11am to alleviate pressure on the city centre.

A pro-independence march makes his way through Glasgow in 2018. Picture: John Devlin

Organisers claim as many as 100,000 people could turn out for the procession, which will depart from Kelvingrove Park and conclude at Glasgow Green.

Last month, council officials placed conditions on the march, altering its start time and route, due to serious concerns regarding public safety and disruption to the wider community.

But organisers argued that an earlier start time would disrupt prior travel plans made by those hoping to attend.

They claimed to have “reassured” Police Scotland at a meeting this week that they could halt the march if emergency services required access in case of an incident.

AUOB has since shared posts on its social media claiming 1.30pm is now the “official timing” - something the council insists is untrue.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Our primary concern is public safety. Committee put proportionate conditions on the march which addressed significant concerns raised by the emergency services, while still ensuring the event could go ahead, earlier in the day.

“The council is aware the organiser is now telling potential participants its original time 1.30pm and route has now been confirmed. That is untrue.

“The council appreciates that, regardless, Police Scotland will take steps to manage any assembly in the best interests of public safety.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the event would be policed appropriately.

AUOB is not officially endorsed by the SNP, but senior party figures have attended previous events organised by the group.

Pro-independence marches have become an annual fixture in towns and cities across the country following the 2014 referendum, with the largest events generally being held in Glasgow.