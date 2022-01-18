Baroness Davidson has told how her new job hosting a live radio show “feels like coming home”.

The former MSP, who now sits in the House of Lords, has been announced as the presenter of Times Radio’s Friday afternoon show.

Before entering politics, Baroness Davidson worked as a journalist and said she was “very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting” in the programme, which will “take a deep look at the big political issues of the week”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative is taking over the slot previously hosted by Giles Coren, with her first show due to air on February 18.

Tweeting about the move, she said: “I was a journalist and broadcaster for over a decade before I entered politics, so coming back to live radio feels like coming home.

“Looking forward to Friday afternoons immensely and thank you to @TimesRadio for this brilliant opportunity.”

She went on to state: “Times Radio is only 18 months old but has already established itself as a must-listen destination for politicians and voters of every hue.

Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, has expressed her excitement in becoming a new presenter for Times Radio (Photo: PA).

“Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times. I’m very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting, for a new show which will take a deep look at the big political issues of the week, as well as anticipating what the weekend has in store.”

In their own post on Monday, Times Radio tweeted: “We're thrilled to announce that Ruth Davidson will be joining Times Radio as a regular presenter in February.

"She will cover politics and on-the-day news and will look ahead at the weekend every Friday afternoon 1-4pm.”

Tim Levell, Times Radio programme director said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation. Now Times Radio listeners have a chance to hear what a great live radio broadcaster she is.

“Ruth will dive into politics, as they’d expect, but also culture, entertainment and sport – plus all the breaking news of the day. Ruth’s take on the world is a perfect fit for Times Radio.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.