Thousands on AUOB Scottish independence march in Glasgow

Thousands of campaigners have marched through Glasgow in support of Scottish independence.

The All Under One Banner event set off from Kelvingrove Park at 1.30pm and passed through the city before finishing at Glasgow Green for a rally.

The march is taking place in Glasgow on Saturday. File picture from previous event

Some people joined in with the crowds of marchers waving Saltires as the event passed along the city streets. So far no official figures have been released for the number on the march.

A number of speakers and musical acts are taking part in the rally on a stage in the park, alongside a selection of pro-independence community stalls.

First Bus has said it will endeavour to keep a service running within the city centre throughout the afternoon but warned there will be disruption and diversions to services.

Traffic management was also be in place around the M8, with the closure of the westbound carriageway from the junction 15 on-slip at Townhead and a lane closure in place through to junction 18 off-slip at Charing Cross.

An organiser for the All Under One Banner event said: “The people of Scotland demand that Scotland regains full independence from London rule and so we march in our tens of thousands at Glasgow this Saturday to declare this so, and to state that it is we the people who are in charge, not the English parliament 500 miles away.

“Scotland is on the rise and the end of the UK is nigh as we are taking our country back, and we are taking it now.”