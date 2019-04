A report from the Taxpayers’ Alliance detailed the bumper pay deals for senior staff at local authorities with many earning far more than First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s yearly wage of £135,605. Here are the top 15 highest earners in 2017-18.

1. John Fyffe - 332,951 GBP (Perth and Kinross Council) The employment of Mr Fyffe as deputy chief executive in 2017-18 and his stepping down in March 2018 cost Perth and Kinross council 332,951 pounds including compensation payments of 194,188 pounds

2. John Symon - 313,924 GBP (Perth and Kinross Council) Perth and Kinross Council paid 287,844 pounds for head of finance Mr Symons early retirement in June 2017. 'His total package for 2017-18, which includes pension contributions was 313,924 pounds.

3. Sandra Ross - 277,096 GBP (Aberdeen City Council) Sandra Ross, MD of Bon Accord support services at Aberdeen City Council was the highest earning woman on the Scottish list with 277,096 pounds earned in 2017-18.

4. Undisclosed - 272,500 GBP - (North Lanarkshire Council) An undisclosed person made 272,500 pounds in 2017-18, pension payments included.'North Lanarkshire Council had 28 staff earning in excess of 100,000 more than any other local authority.

