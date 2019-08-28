'This is an Eton coup' politicians react to Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament
Boris Johnson is expected to seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of the Queen's Speech on October 14 in a move which could hamper efforts by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.
Party leaders and senior politicians have been split with their reaction to the news.
1. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
"So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."
"Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament is an assault on our democracy.'"This is the people's Parliament and the people deserve to have their representatives in Parliament during this vital period. This is the opposite of taking back control."
3. Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats
"This is an Eton coup and a democratic outrage. I hope that Ruth Davidson will join the chorus of condemnation that this decision deserves and confirm that Scottish Conservatives will oppose any measures to prevent parliament having its say."