Think tanks warn Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation 'in jeopardy' despite recent fall

The intervention comes despite inflation slowing to its lowest for 17 months.

Think tanks have warned Rishi Sunak’s promise to halve inflation is “in jeopardy” despite improved figures for July.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation was 6.8 per cent in July, down from 7.9 per cent in June, representing the lowest rate since February 2022.

With the figure still well above the Government’s two per cent target, the Prime Minister has now been warned his target will not be met this year.

Numerous think tanks questioned the Mr Sunak’s pledge, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies saying his inflation promise was in jeopardy.

Heidi Karjalainen, a research economist at the IFS said: “The Prime Minister’s target to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year was always a little odd as there is only so much the Treasury can do to influence the pace of price increases.

“When the target was set, the Prime Minister may have hoped he could rely on falling in energy prices to do most of the work to hit it.

“However, the stubbornly high rate of price inflation for goods and services other than food and energy has put the target in jeopardy.

“With only four months to go, it no longer seems at all clear that inflation at the end of the year will have fallen by enough to achieve it.”

The Resolution Foundation also suggested it was unfeasible, let alone meeting the status quo target of two per cent.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Inflation has fallen rapidly over the past six months, but the UK still has the highest rate in the G7 and the Bank faces a daunting task in further taming price pressures.

“Accelerating pay growth will make even the Prime Minister’s promise to halve inflation hard to meet, let alone the Bank’s mandate of reducing it to 2%.

“The UK has experienced the third largest price pressures of any advanced economy since the pandemic.

“This highlights just how painful this cost of living crisis continues to be, and how unwise it would be to meddle with policies like benefits uprating that are designed to protect families from price pressures like this that are beyond their control.”

Speaking on the morning the new figures were released, Treasury minister John Glen insisted the Government was “not complacent at all” on meeting Mr Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

He told Sky News: “A lot has changed since the start of the year, at the start of the year people were expecting a recession. We are not facing that now.

“We are not complacent at all, and when we get to the end of the year we will then, I am sure he (Mr Sunak) will want to report back on the five pledges at the centre of his strategy and aims for this year in Government.”

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt added: “The decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now stands at its lowest level since February last year.