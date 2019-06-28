Theresa May won’t pledge to back next Prime Minister’s Brexit plan

Theresa May has refused to say if she would back the next Prime Minister if either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt try to bypass Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

It came as Downing Street condemned moves by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit by shutting down government spending as “grossly irresponsible”.

Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve and Labour grandee Dame Margaret Beckett have tabled an amendment that would deny departments access to funding in the event of no-deal unless it has been specifically approved by MPs.

“Any attempt to deny vital funding to Whitehall departments would be grossly irresponsible,” a No 10 spokesman said.

Mr Grieve hit back, saying: “What is grossly irresponsible is leadership candidates who intend to be prime minister in four weeks’ time saying they are prepared to contemplate taking the UK out of the EU without the approval of the House of Commons.”

Travelling to the G20 summit in Japan, Mrs May was asked about the possibility of Parliament being suspended to deliver a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister said: “What I hope and expect is that my successor will be able to put before Parliament proposals that will enable us to deliver on the vote of the British people in a way that will be good for the United Kingdom.”

Asked if she would back her successor’s Brexit plan, she said: “What you are saying to me is ‘will you now say that whatever happens in the future you’re going to agree with it?’

“Look, I think it’s important for us to deliver Brexit in a way that is good for British people.

“It will be up to my successor to take this forward, to find the majority in Parliament that I was not able to find on this issue and to deliver the decision of the British people in 2016.”

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has claimed neither leadership candidate believe the UK will leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October.

The former chancellor, who said he was unlikely to stand in the next general election, said it was “utterly impossible” for the UK to crash out of the bloc without an agreement on the scheduled departure date of 31 October.

Mr Clarke, a prominent Remain supporter, suggested the two Tory leadership contenders feel “obliged” to campaign on the basis they would pursue a no-deal exit in the autumn.

French carmaker PSA Group said yesterday that it would produce the next generation Vauxhall Astra at its Ellesmere Port plant only if the UK avoids a no-deal Brexit.

The plant in Cheshire, near Liverpool, employs 1,000 people.

“The decision on the allocation to the Ellesmere Port plant will be conditional on the final terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union and the acceptance of the New Vehicle Agreement, which has been negotiated with the Unite trade union,” the parent company of the Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall brands said.

Meanwhile, the civil servant leading the Government’s planning for a no-deal Brexit is to stand down.

The Department for Exiting the European Union did not say why Tom Shinner is leaving his post, but a statement said he would leave the civil service to take up a job in the private sector.