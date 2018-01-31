Theresa May signs up to ‘golden era’ of UK-China relations

Theresa May has won an assurance from China’s premier that Beijing will further open up its markets to the UK - including to agricultural products and financial services.

Following talks in the Chinese capital with Li Keqiang, the Prime Minister said they had agreed to intensify the so-called “golden era” in their bilateral relationship.

She told a joint news conference that with UK-China trade currently worth a record £59 billion a year, she expected deals worth a further £9 billion to be signed during the course of her three-day visit.

Mr Li said that their talks had delivered “substantive results” and that their bilateral relationship would not be affected by Britain’s impending withdrawal from the EU.

“We will work to maintain the continued growth in our bilateral relations to take forward our relationship in the golden era,” he said.

“The two-way opening up between China and the UK will go even further and China will open even wider to the UK.

“In line with our agreement China will expand openness to UK products including agricultural products. China will import UK products that are needed in the Chinese market.”

He said that their talks had covered a wide range of issues including human rights, the protection of intellectual property rights and overcapacity in the international steel market.