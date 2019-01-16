Theresa May’s critics call for Article 50 delay as Brexit bill is defeated

The Brexit countdown clock should be stopped immediately after Theresa May’s deal suffered a defeat of “historic proportions” in the House of Commons, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister called for the Article 50 process, which is set to see the UK leave the EU on 29 March, to be suspended to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

She also committed the SNP to supporting Jeremy Corbyn’s motion of no confidence in the Government today, but said a second EU referendum was her party’s preference.

In Brussels, the EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker expressed regret at the result of the vote and warned the UK: “Time is almost up.”

Mr Juncker said ratification of the withdrawal agreement on the EU side would continue and defended it as “a fair compromise and the best possible deal”. “The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening’s vote,” he said.

“While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared.

“I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible.”

Boris Johnson claimed the result of the vote gave Mrs May a “massive mandate” to go back to Brussels and renegotiate.

The former foreign secretary said no-deal was “not at all” off the table, adding: “We should not only be keeping the good bits of the deal, getting rid of the backstop, but we should also be actively preparing for no-deal with ever more enthusiasm.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed the Prime Minister “will now be able to demonstrate to the Brussels negotiators that changes are required if any deal is to command the support of Parliament”.

But speaking after the result of the historic vote at Westminster was announced, Ms Sturgeon said it was “farcical” to suggest the Prime Minister could secure another deal in a matter of weeks.

“This is a defeat of historic proportions for the Prime Minister and her government,” she said. “We have reached the point now where it would be unconscionable to kick the can any further down the road.

“Firstly, and most urgently, the clock must be stopped on the Article 50 process. This is the only way to avoid any possibility of the UK crashing out of the EU on 29 March without a deal.

“Secondly, legislation must be brought forward to put this issue back to the electorate in another referendum.”

She added: “The SNP supports the tabled vote of no confidence in the Government, but regardless of who leads the Government the reality is that a second EU referendum, with the option of remain on the ballot paper, is now the only credible option to avoid untold damage to the economy and the prospects of future generations.”

The Scottish Government will formally respond to the vote in the Commons in a ministerial statement at Holyrood today, likely to be delivered by Constitution Secretary Michael Russell.

Two Scottish Conservative MPs – Ross Thomson and John Lamont – were among the rebels who voted against Mrs May’s deal. Mr Thomson described the deal as the “biggest threat to the Union” since 2014’s independence referendum.

However, Scottish Tory interim leader Jackson Carlaw called for MPs who opposed the Prime Minister’s deal to set out how any alternative might work.

“I am glad that the Prime Minister has signalled that she intends to engage across the house to build a parliamentary consensus for a deal,” he said.

“This is not the time to walk away. It is the time to work harder, so that we can find a way forward over the coming days.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are also backing a second EU referendum, but shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird echoed Mr Corbyn’s call for a general election instead.

“Tonight’s vote confirms what we already knew – that Theresa May’s deal is bad for Scotland and bad for the UK,” she said.