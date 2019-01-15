Theresa May’s Brexit deal overwhelmingly rejected by MPs

MPs have rejected Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202, plunging the UK's departure from the EU into unprecedented uncertainty.

The House of Commons inflicted the heaviest defeat on a government in modern history, with the majority against the Brexit deal totaling 230.

Prime Minister Theresa May listens to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking after losing a vote on her Brexit deal. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Mrs May will now face a vote of no-confidence in her government brought by the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, which will be debated on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the government would "listen" and return with a new motion on its Brexit deal by Monday, which MPs will be able to amend.

With European leaders unwilling to reopen the withdrawal agreement negotiated over two years, the Prime Minister is likely to be forced to bring back the same proposal.

Labour is already putting itself on an election footing, with a party political broadcast on the theme of uniting the country set to be released this week.

And on Thursday, Mr Corbyn is expected to visit the Hastings and Rye constituency, where the Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has a majority of just 346 votes.

At the end of five days of debate on the deal, the Prime Minister made a last-ditch plea to MPs, telling them: "I believe we have a duty to deliver on the democratic decision of the British people, and to do so in a way that brings our country together".

Moments before the historic vote, Mrs May told MPs: "Parliament gave the people a choice, we set the clock ticking on our departure and tonight we will determine whether we move forward with a Withdrawal Agreement that honours the vote and sets us on course for a better future.

"The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations."

But the Labour leader called on MPs to vote down the agreement, saying: "This deal is bad for our economy, a bad deal for our democracy, and a bad deal for this country."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford intervened to ask the PM to extend Article 50. He said: "On any of the analyses of Brexit economic growth will be lower than staying in the EU.

"Will the Prime Minister not realise, on the basis of this knowledge and on the fact that people are going to lose opportunities as a consequence of Brexit, the alternative is to extend Article 50.

"Go back and give the people the say - let's act in all our interests on the basis of the information we now have."

Mrs May said extending Article 50 would not respect the result of the referendum, adding: "A vote against this deal is a vote for nothing more than uncertainty, division and the very real risk of no deal or no Brexit at all."

Speaker John Bercow denied Mrs May a possible lifeline by failing to select amendments that might have limited the scale of the defeat.

He rejected a proposal from Conservative MP Andrew Murrison that would have put an end date on the Irish border backstop, which had gathered support among Tories as a means to show Brussels that further concessions might make it possible to push the deal through the Commons.

A similar amendment from fellow Conservative Sir Hugo Swire was also rejected. Labour and the SNP declined to push forward their amendments to a vote, giving MPs a simple choice on whether to back the Brexit deal or reject it.

At a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday morning, Mrs May told senior ministers believed "passionately" that they must take Britain out of the EU, signalling that she wants to stay on in Downing Street.

She told colleagues that she would respond "quickly" if her deal is rejected by MPs, but made clear she would walk away from Brexit by making clear that the government is "the servant of the people".

It is understood that Ms Rudd called for immediate indicative vote to rule out a no-deal Brexit in the event of defeat, which met with strong resistance from other ministers.