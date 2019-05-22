Theresa May resists demands to quit amid Cabinet anger

Theresa May has clung on despite a clamour for her resignation from Conservative MPs and calls from members of her own cabinet to walk back a commitment to hold a Commons vote on a second EU referendum.

After a meeting between the executive of the backbench Tory 1922 Committee and the chief whip, MPs were told that the Prime Minister would not be resigning.

At least three Cabinet ministers, led by the Scottish Secretary David Mundell, asked for private audiences with Mrs May yesterday afternoon but no meetings were expected to be held until Thursday.

Members of the Cabinet were angered at the wording of a commitment to give MPs a vote on a second EU referendum as part of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), which will implement Brexit and is due to be published on Friday.

Mr Mundell is understood to be concerned that appearing to offer a second EU referendum will add to calls for Scotland to be given the power to hold a second independence vote.

Sources close to Mr Mundell said the Prime Minister’s future was not the purpose of the meeting, but one said he was realistic about the amount of time she has remaining in Downing Street.

Tory leadership contenders Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt are also believed to have requested meetings with the Prime Minister to discuss her future after her ‘new deal’ on Brexit, set out in a speech on Tuesday and a Commons statement today, was roundly rejected by Conservative and opposition MPs.

In an apparent coup attempt on the eve of European elections, there were calls for the 1922 Committee to change its rules to allow an immediate leadership challenge, but Tory MPs backed down after the meeting with chief whip Julian Smith. Instead, a meeting between the Prime Minister and the 1922 Chairman, Sir Graham Brady, will take place on Friday.

After Mrs May unveiled her a ‘new’ Brexit offer on Tuesday, Scottish Tory MP Ross Thomson said he would switch back to opposing the Prime Minister’s deal, posting on twitter: “I will not support the PM’s new deal that enables a second EU referendum. To do so only serves to do the SNP’s dirty work for them with their indyref2 drive”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs May was jeered by SNP MPs after telling the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford that “there is only one party in Scotland guaranteeing no more referendums, and that is the Conservative party.”

It is understood that Downing Street will push ahead with publication of WAB this week ahead of a vote in the first week of June.

Earlier, when asked about the Prime Minister’s future if the Conservatives dip below 10% in Thursday’s election, Mrs May’s official spokesman admitted the party was expecting a “challenging night” when the votes are counted on Sunday but said she would not resign.

The Prime Minister received little support from her MPs during PMQs, and the Tory benches were largely empty as she confirmed to the Commons that the WAB would be published on Friday, the day after ballots are cast in the European elections.

