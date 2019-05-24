Theresa May resignation: Who are the candidates to be the next Conservative leader?

With an undeclared Conservative Party leadership campaign having slowly gathered speed for weeks, Theresa May’s announcement that she will resign has set the top contenders free to begin canvassing for support in the open.

Who are the leading candidates, and who is supporting them?

READ MORE: Brexit: Why Theresa May’s departure will not lead to breakthrough – Paris Gourtsoyannis

Boris Johnson

The former Foreign Secretary is the runaway favourite with the Conservative membership, who will choose between the last two contenders after MPs whittle down the candidates in a series of ballots.

In the past few days, two other possible contenders have said they will not stand and thrown their support behind him: the sacked Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who can offer valuable experience as a former chief whip, and backbencher Johnny Mercer, who has a high profile as a former soldier who has campaigned on behalf of Northern Ireland veterans.

Johnson tweeted: “A very dignified statement from @theresa_may. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit.”

READ MORE: Theresa May announces she will resign as Prime Minister

Dominic Raab

The former Brexit Secretary is thought to be the leading challenger to Boris Johnson, and is one of the leading proponents of a no-deal Brexit on WTO terms.

He has won the support of another former Brexit Secretary, David Davis, and moments before the Prime Minister delivered her statement, one of the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, Helen Grant, resigned in order to be free to back a leadership candidate - reported to be Raab.

He reacted to May’s statement on twitter: “Dignified as ever, @theresa_may showed her integrity. She remains a dedicated public servant, patriot and loyal Conservative.”

Jeremy Hunt

The Foreign Secretary is understood to have delivered a decisive blow to May’s premiership when he met her on Thursday and said she did not have the support of her Cabinet or party in offering MPs a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum, as part of the proposed Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Tory insiders say the former Remainer could find himself in the last two, up against Brexit campaign leader Boris Johnson - although Hunt has since changed his view and now says the UK should be prepared to leave the EU without a deal.

Hunt, who was previously Health Secretary responded on twitter: “I want to pay tribute to the PM today. Delivering Brexit was always going to be a huge task, but one she met every day with courage & resolve. NHS will have an extra £20bn thanks to her support, and she leaves the country safer and more secure. A true public servant.”

Sajid Javid

The Home Secretary also has yet to declare he will seek the Tory leadership, but is seen as a likely candidate. Like Hunt, he met with the Prime Minister on Thursday and delivered a “candid” message that she had to abandon her Brexit legislation.

Javid said this morning: "Nobody could have worked harder or had a greater sense of public duty than the Prime Minister. Her dedication in taking our country forward has been monumental. She has served her country with fortitude and we are grateful to her for it."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May's departure enhances case for Indyref2

Michael Gove

The Environment Secretary saw his leadership bid collapse three years ago, bringing down Boris Johnson as well, but his is preparing another attempt, and saw his campaign manager Mel Stride installed in the Cabinet as Commons Leader on Thursday.

Gove is believed to have the support of several Scottish Tory MPs, who say he is the candidate who “gets the Union” the most. Reports suggest he could already have as many as 50 MPs lined up in his camp. However, he has been a leading supporter of the Prime Minister’s Brexit compromise talks with Labour, which have enraged Brexiteers.

A huge fan of Game of Thrones, Gove has said his favourite character is Tyrion Lannister - the outcast who becomes right hand man to the throne. He tweeted: “A moving speech from a Prime Minister who deserves our respect and gratitude. Thank you @theresa_may.”

Other candidates who have declared or could stand for Tory leader include Esther McVey, Rory Stewart, Liz Truss and James Cleverley.