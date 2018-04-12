Theresa May holds cabinet meeting over Syria action

The debate is continuing to rage at home and abroad over whether there should be a military response to an alleged poison gas attack carried out by Government forces in Syria.

Theresa May has called an emergency cabinet meeting as opposition politicians demand that parliament has a say on any potential military action, which was rejected by MPs in 2013.

The Prime Minister summoned her top team to No 10 amid signs she is preparing to join US-led air strikes against Syrian targets after saying “all the indications” were that President Bashar Assad’s regime was responsible for an alleged chemical attack on its own people last weekend.

Donald Trump has added to the issue by tweeting: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn cited the war in Iraq as a reason that MPs should vote.

He said: “Parliament must be consulted on this.

“Surely the lessons of Iraq, the lessons that came there from the Chilcott Report, are that there’s got to be, there has to be, a proper process of consultation.

“We elect Parliament, we elect members of Parliament. They should have a voice in this. Cabinet on its own should not be making this decision.

“The dangers of bombing now, which could escalate the conflict beyond belief. Just imagine the scenario if an American missile shoots down a Russian plane or vice versa. Where do we go from there?”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable told the BBC: “Parliament can and should be recalled immediately and a vote held on this issue.

“The position is a very dangerous one because of Russian involvement, also because we have an erratic president of the United States.”

SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford said: “There is no mandate for the Government to take this action.

“And, I would simply say to the Prime Minister: be very careful, because you do not have a majority in Parliament.

“You are a minority Government, and you need to seek the consent of Parliament before you commit the United Kingdom to any action.”

